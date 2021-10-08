New Jaguar Land Rover Showroom in Mumbai Opened in Santa Cruz East

Jaguar Land Rover India has opened a new showroom in Mumbai by its existing retailer Navnit Motors. The impressive state-of-the-art facility is located at the prime location of Kalina in Santa Cruz East offering excellent customer convenience. This new facility replaces the existing showroom of Navnit Motors in Andheri.

The new showroom allows customers to experience the range of products across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio, including the multi-award-winning Jaguar’s first battery-electric vehicle, the I-PACE.

Apart from the new products, the facility also enables access to the approved pre-owned cars offered by Jaguar Land Rover. The showroom also showcases a wide range of Jaguar Land Rover branded accessories and merchandise for its customers.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said, “The new showroom will further enhance the customer engagement, convenience and experience with the two iconic brands in Mumbai region.”