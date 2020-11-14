New Hyundai i20 Black Rendered; Here's How the Car Would Look All-Things-Dark

The Hyundai i20 badge is one of the most popular ones in the premium hatchback segment in India. In its latest upgrade, Hyundai came all-guns-blazing, gracing the car with a plethora of changes that could very well help it retain its stand in the segment. Just so you know, the third-gen model is again renamed i20 unlike Elite i20 badge given to the second-gen model.

In terms of design and styling, the car now falls in line with Hyundai’s current design language, bearing eerie similarities with cars like the Verna and the Elantra. Hyundai is offering the car with a total of 8 colour options that include two dual-tone schemes. However, the car misses out on a completely black theme that we all love so much. Hence, digital designer Shoeb helped us with imagining what that would be like.

As one can see in the picture, the car looks gorgeous. Along with a complete-black theme, the blacked-out wheels and grille elements accentuates its design by leaps. However, this time, Shoeb has added few chrome elements like the ones on fog lamp enclosures, front bumper, door handles, window lines and body cladding.

However, looks are not the only thing that works in the favour of new i20. In its new avatar, the car comes with a cabin loaded to the brim. The car now comes with Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity system that has 50+ connected features along with OTA updates. The car benefits from a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay. Also on offer is a digital instrument cluster, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and much more.

In terms of powertrain options, the car gets two petrol and one diesel option. The petrol units include a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol outputting 83 hp and 115 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 120 hp and 172 Nm of torque. The diesel option in question is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that is also present in the Venue.

As for the transmission options, the new i20 gets a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox, while the 1.0-litre unit will come with a 7-seed DCT gearbox. Safety-wise, the car gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill start assist, to name a few.

