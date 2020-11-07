Massive INR 1 Lakh Discount on Select Hyundai Cars This Festive Season

As we inch closer to a slew of upcoming festivities, auto manufacturers are banking on the future demand to recover from the hard-hitting pandemic that was followed by subsequent lockdowns. However, as the number of cases starts to take a marginal dip, and the country opens up gradually, companies are now expecting a surge in demand that would substantially help its ailing sales.

To bolster the same, various automakers are now announcing attractive offers and discounts on their models. Hyundai, on the same note, has announced a few offers in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses on select models in India.

Starting with the Santro, Hyundai is offering its entry-level model with maximum benefits of up to INR 45,000. This includes a cash discount of INR 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of INR 15,000 and a corporate discount of INR 5,000.

The South-Korean maker is selling the Grand i10 with maximum benefits of INR 60,000 that includes a cash discount of INR 40,000, an exchange bonus of INR 15,000 and Government employee discount of INR 5,000. Similarly, the Grand i10 Nios is currently being offered with maximum benefits of up to INR 25,000 that comes in the form of a INR 10,000 cash discount, INR 10,000 exchange bonus and INR 5,000 corporate discount.

With the launch of the new i20, Hyundai has removed the Elite i20 from its website. However, the car is now available with benefits of up to INR 75,000 that includes a cash discount of INR 50,000, exchange bonus of INR 20,000 alongside a government employee discount of INR 5,000.

The brand’s compact sedan Aura can be bought with benefits of up to INR 30,000 this month that includes total cash discount. Similarly, the Elantra is being offered with benefits going up to INR 1 lakh. This includes a cash discount of INR 70,000 depending on the variant. Also available is an exchange bonus of INR 30,000.

Apart from these, Hyundai Kona EV is also available with significant offering and one can check those at specific dealerships selling EVs. These discounts vary from dealer to dealer.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.