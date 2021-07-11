New Hyundai Kona Electric Launched in Singapore, India Bound?

The new Hyundai Kona Electric has been launched in Singapore. The updated model comes with a fresh look, gets new interior features, and offers improved safety to the customers.

To freshen things up a little, the new Hyundai Kona Electric has been given a slight visual makeover. The front fascia of the EV features a revised bumper and updated LED DRLs. The LED headlights are now sharper and incorporate MFR (multifaceted reflector technology). They are connected to the wheel arch claddings, which Hyundai says gives the Kona Electric a “distinctive and sophisticated” look. Moving to the side, the new Hyundai Kona Electric flaunts a set of striking-looking alloy wheels. And at the back, the EV gets a revised pair of LED taillamps and an updated bumper.

The new Hyundai Kona Electric interior has been updated as well. The analogue dials of the instrument cluster have been replaced by a new 10.25-inch display. The infotainment system now features a larger 8-in screen for a more immersive experience. Hyundai is also providing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as standard.

In terms of safety, the new Hyundai Kona Electric is loaded with features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), and more.

In Singapore, the new Hyundai Electric Kona is available in 3 variants - 5DR, 5DR S/R, and 5DR S/R Long Range. The prices of the EV start at SGD 140,888 and go all the way up to SGD 165,888. The battery sizes, performance, range, etc. of the new Kona Electric remain unchanged.

Regarding the availability of the new Hyundai Kona Electric in the Indian market, the company has not released any official statement as of now. The current model of the electric car that’s on sale in the country is available in two variants. The Automatic Premium trim costs INR 23.77 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Automatic Premium Dual Tone model retails at INR 23.96 lakh (ex-showroom).