New Honda CB1300 series launched in Japan, price starts at INR 11.16 lakh

The new Honda CB1300 series of motorcycles were put up on the brand’s official Japanese website earlier this month. However, not all details about the new models were revealed back then. But now, Honda has finally launched its latest CB1300 series in the Land of the Rising Sun with the price starting at JPY 15,62,000 (INR 11.16 lakh).

Honda CB1300 Specs

The new Honda CB1300 series consists of four motorcycles - the CB1300 Super Four, CB1300 Super Four SP, CB1300 Super Bold’or, and CB1300 Super Bold’or SP. They share the same 1284cc inline 4-cylinder engine. It is a liquid-cooled mill which features a DOHC setup. It has been tuned to produce 113 PS of maximum power at 7750 rpm. The peak torque of 112 Nm kicks in at 6250 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

Honda CB1300 Features

There are several interesting features in Honda’s new CB1300 series. For example, all motorcycles come equipped with a full-LED headlight with integrated LED DRLs. They also have LED blinkers as well as an LED taillight which looks very retro yet modern. Honda has also gone ahead with an old-school analogue instrument cluster. It consists of two dials, one for speed and the other for revs. However, between them is a small digital display that shows its own set of information.

The Honda CB1300 bikes also have heated grips which we believe would be optional. Honda is also providing a USB socket. The company claims that the seats of the motorcycles have been designed to provide the utmost comfort even on long-distance riding. Honda being Honda has also paid key attention to the details here. For example, it has used L-shaped tyre pressure valves for ease of maintenance.

In terms of electronics, the CB1300 series includes a ride-by-wire system that allows for incorporating three riding modes - Sport, Standard, and Rain. We also have the Honda Selectable Torque Control on-board. It can be switched off when needed. Honda has also added a bi-directional quickshifter along with cruise control.

Honda CB1300 Price & Availability

As we mentioned earlier, the new Honda CB1300 series starts at JPY 15,62,000 (INR 11.16 lakh). It goes all the way up to JPY 20,46,000 which converts to INR 14.62 lakh. Following is a model-wise price table with available colours.

Honda CB1300 Series Model Price Colour CB1300 Super Four JPY 15,62,000 (INR 11.16 lakh) Pearl Sunbeam White, Beta Silver Metallic CB1300 Super Bold’or JPY 16,72,000 (INR 11.95 lakh) CB1300 Super Four SP JPY 19,36,000 (INR 13.83 lakh) Candy Chromosphere Red, Pearl Hawks Eye Blue CB1300 Super Bold’or SP JPY 20,46,000 (INR 14.62 lakh)

Honda plans to sell a total of 1,600 units combined of its new CB1300 series in Japan. These motorcycles are expected to be available only in their home country initially. However, Honda could introduce them into other international markets at a later stage; India is unlikely to be one of them.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.