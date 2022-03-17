New Honda BigWing Showroom Inaugurated in Berhampore, West Bengal

A new Honda BigWing showroom has been opened in Berhampore, West Bengal.

Address: Plot No. 369, Panchanantala, Berhampore, Murshidabad, West Bengal, 742101

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda's exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customers. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda's fun motorcycles closer to customers and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from CB300R, H’ness CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.