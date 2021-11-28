New Honda BigWing Dealership Opens in Bengaluru

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has inaugurated its premium big bike business vertical - the Honda BigWing - in Bengaluru. The new showroom is located at 5, Ward No: 99, Viswarama Hotel Private Limited Layout, Rajmahal Villas Extension, Bellary Road Banglore.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Bengaluru, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. We are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Bengaluru. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Bengaluru and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Noteworthy, the differentiated Silver Wings expanded from its first Gurgaon showroom inaugurated in ending of FY’20 to now over 79 operational touchpoints across the country.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range starting from H’ness-CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Premium Experience

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customers’ product-related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website is available for all detailed information. The online booking option on the website ensures a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips.

Ensuring the safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing brings an Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their homes.