New Honda Amaze Exterior Features You Should Know About

The new Honda Amaze is slated to be launched in the Indian market on 18 August 2021. Production of the updated sedan has commenced and the company has also started to despatch units to the dealerships. While there are still a few days left for the launch, here are the key new Honda Amaze exterior features that you should know about.

The new Honda Amaze exterior features have been revealed via a bunch of leaked images of the upcoming sedan’s brochure. While the silhouette of the car remains unchanged, a few changes and additions have been made to the styling for a refreshed look.

Also Read: 5th-Gen Honda City Now Available with Google Assistance

New Front Grille

One of the most prominent changes in the new Honda Amaze is the front grille. It has been slightly tweaked for an updated look. We still have the thick chrome horizontal slat that Honda is famous for, however, below it two thin horizontal slats have been added. Even though it is a minor alteration, it does enhance the front look of the car.

New LED Headlamps

For the updated Amaze, Honda is providing projector LED headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs. When combined with the new grille, they impart an aggressive stance to the sedan. The new headlamps also feature light sensors that switch them on and off automatically depending on the outside lighting conditions.

LED Front Fog Lamps & Bumper

The new Honda Amaze also has LED front fog lamps that promise to offer increased road visibility in dark and low light conditions. They have sleek chrome garnish all around for a premium look. The front bumper has been mildly tweaked as well.

Rear Bumper and Taillights

Speaking of chrome garnish, it can also be found at the rear bumper that also features reflectors. The C-shaped LED rear combination taillights continue to provide the necessary styling at the back.

Also Read: Tata HBX Micro SUV & Volkswagen Vitrus Spied Testing Together - VIDEO

Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels

The new Honda Amaze has 15-inch diamond-cut multi-spoke alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish. They bring in the sportiness quotient to the car’s side profile.

These are the key exterior features of the new Honda Amaze. Which one of them do you find the most interesting? Let us know in the comments below.

Image Source