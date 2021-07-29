5th-Gen Honda City Now Available with Google Assistance

Honda Cars India has announced that it has introduced Google Assistance in the 5th-gen Honda City to enhance the “Connected Car” experience. The highly popular sedan already had Alexa remote capability.

The enhanced version of the Next-Gen Honda Connect in the 5th-gen Honda City features Honda Action on Google. It is an extension of integrated Connected technology offered in the sedan. It will enable “Ok Google” functionality in the car. Apart from that, HCIL has also enriched the Honda Connect platform with 4 new functionalities and all 36 features deliver enhanced safety, convenience and peace of mind to its customers.

The Honda Action on Google will offer 10 voice-enabled features that can be executed via Google Assistant-enabled devices like Google Nest Speakers, Android phones, etc. It is also supported by iOS devices. These 10 features can be used with the text-based command functionality of Google as well.

Additionally, the newly introduced features in Honda Connect include Valet Alert, Fuel Log Analysis, Cost of Maintenance Analysis and Enhanced options for Service Products. The advanced Honda Connect platform has been developed keeping in mind customer’s hyperactive lifestyle and their growing interaction with advanced technology, offering instant and seamless communication between the customer, car, his family and Honda.

Speaking about the introduction of Google Assitance in the 5th-gen Honda City, Mr Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, said: