New Hero MotoCorp Campaign Features Hero XOOM & Ranbir Kapoor

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new campaign that features its recently launched scooter, the Hero XOOM, and the long-standing brand ambassador and one of the most celebrated actors in the country, Ranbir Kapoor.

The film opens with Ranbir catching his friend on the new Hero Xoom near an ice cream truck ordering double scoop Vanilla flavor. Excited at the sight of the Hero Xoom, Ranbir can’t help but paint the picture of the amazing adventures that await, enabled by segment and industry-first features of the new scooter.

After talking about the scooter’s exciting features, such as corner-bending lights, wider tyres and zippy acceleration, he makes a cheeky comment advising his friend to take the untraveled roads and rather opt for an interesting flavor, just like the ride.

To Ranbir’s surprise, this banter takes a quirky turn when his friend reveals that he has already experienced the adventures, and the plain vanilla scoop is meant for Ranbir as it appears he needs to have more fun with the perfect riding companion – Hero Xoom.

The Hero Xoom embodies a fresh new take in the 110cc category. With an industry-first feature – Corner Bending Lights and segment-first features – bigger and wider tyres and zippy acceleration in the 110cc segment, it guarantees an unparalleled mobility experience to the owners.