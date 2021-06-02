New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser to Globally Debut on 9th June

Toyota is set to unveil the new-gen Land Cruiser globally on 9th June 2021 in Dubai. The carmaker has not revealed any information regarding its official launch but is expected towards the end of this year or early next year. As per reports, the newToyota Land Cruiser will be offered in three different trim levels GX-R, GR-S and ZX, in the South African markets. It has been designed by the company’s Gazoo Racing Division. The GR-Sport trim will get E-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) and differential locks at the front.

The GX-R and ZX variants will be retailed with independent suspension up front and a four-link suspension at the back. The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser will be offered with two different powertrain options- a 3.3-litre V6 turbocharged diesel engine and a 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol mill. Both engines will come paired with a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Moreover, in the selected global markets, the new Toyota SUV will be offered with a new 2.8-litre, 4-pot common rail diesel engine, which develops 200bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of torque. The new Toyota Land Cruiser will be offered with a 4WD system with a low range transfer case.

The spy images of the SUV leaked earlier revealed that the new-gen model of the car will look quite different compared to the old-gen Land Cruiser. The front fascia of the SUV gets a large grille surrounded by a U-shaped intake, updated bumper and sleek headlamps. The off-road-focused GR-S trim will be exclusively retailed with tubular side steps and 18-inch wheels. Furthermore, the top-spec ZX variant of the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser will feature 20-inch wheels, a powered tailgate with a kick sensor and illuminated side steps. On the feature front, the SUV will get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with the latest smartphone connectivity options, 3D multi-terrain monitor, premium leather upholstery, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, four-zone climate control, rear camera with washer, dual 11.6-inch touchscreens for rear-seat entertainment and much. The carmaker has yet to confirm the launch of the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser in the Indian market.

