2022 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 Full Engine Details and Specs Leaked Online

The global debut of the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is just around the corner, possibly by the end of this month or early June. While we have already reported to you with several spy images of the new Toyota Land Cruiser, this time, we have very interesting details of what will be under the hood of the flagship SUV. The details of the engines and the specifications have been leaked online by the folks behind the Land.Cruiser.300 Instagram account. With this, we can confirm that the big burly V8 engines on the Land Cruiser are gone, as was long rumoured, and in come a set of smaller V6 engines.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 - Engine Options

Under the hood, the new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 will come powered by V6 turbo-petrol and diesel engines, replacing the V8 engines from the LC200 Series. The outgoing Land Cruiser was offered with a V8 petrol engine - with displacement ranging between 4.6 to 5.7-litres - along with a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine. Some markets even got a smaller 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine option.

The new-gen model, however, will be powered by a new 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo-petrol engine that has been tuned to produce 409hp and 650Nm of peak torque. There will also be a a new 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine that will be producing 302hp and 700Nm of torque. Interestingly, with these outputs, both the V6 petrol and diesel engines will be more powerful than the outgoing V8 engines. For your reference, the outgoing 5.7L V8 engine in the LC200 produced 381hp and 544Nm. Meanwhile, the 4.5-litre V8 diesel delivered 272hp and 650Nm of torque.

The bump in power and torque has obviously come from the adoption of forced induction, whereas the outgoing V8 engines were naturally aspirated. Furthermore, these new turbocharged engines should also be much more fuel efficient than the thirsty NA V8 engines. Well, down-sizing isn't so bad after all.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 - Design

Design-wise, the new Land Cruiser LC300 looks fresher and more contemporary than the outgoing model. However, it also keeps the essence of the 200-Series Land Cruiser intact in its design. At the front, it gets a redesigned radiator grille which is massive in size and includes satin-silver and chrome elements. The face of the new Land Cruiser looks more daunting than ever before. In profile, the Land Cruiser LC300 continues with a familiar boxy silhouette and upright pillars. The window line has been altered a bit, taking a more dynamic shape towards the rear end. The rear end of the SUV gets a clean, minimalistic layout with a flat tail gate and newly designed LED tail lamps.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 - New GR-S Variant

The new Land Cruiser will even have a new GR-S variant that will be more off-road focused than the standard LC300 variants. Mechanically, the Land Cruiser GR-S will be additionally equipped with front and rear locking differentials. Suspension duties will be handled by a new-generation of Toyota’s E- Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS). The new-gen E-KDSS is electronically controlled instead of the hydraulic setup of the older system. In comparison, the standard LC300 variants get independent front suspension and a four-link setup at the rear and also come with adaptive functionality. The standard LC300 variants also get torque-sensing limited-slip differential instead of the differential locks on the GR-S variant. It will also boast of a few styling updates over the regular model.

Following its global unveil, the new Land Cruiser is expected to go into production by July 2021 in its petrol guise first, followed by the GR-S and the diesel models later in September. Although there has been no official word about Toyota bringing the new-gen LC300 to India yet, given that the older LC200 was on sale in India, this too could very well be on the cards for our country.

