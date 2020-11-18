New Mahindra XUV500 Imagined, Looks Modern & Mature - IAB Rendering

Mahindra is currently testing the new-gen XUV500 and is planning to launch it sometime next year. While the camouflaged test mules of the all-new XUV500 have been spotted several times on the road, a recent instance showed the production-ready front fascia that featured modern looking headlamps. And with that little detail, our in-house designer Shoeb rendered an example of the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.

In the render, as one can see, the car sports a matured version of the smaller XUV300's LED DRLs. These DRL units feature twin lighting elements, while the XUV300 gets a single strip. In addition to this, the front fascia of the car features a toothed design in comparison to the multi-slat grilles seen on other Mahindra cars. Interestingly, the bumper looks clean with sharp cuts and creases. The bonnet gets sharp lines that give the front face a much-needed aggressive look.

On the inside, the cabin will undergo a host of changes with centre console, dashboard, steering wheel and seats are brand new while the less use of physical buttons ensures a more upmarket feel. On offer will be large twin displays – one of them will be the instrument cluster and the other for infotainment. Moreover, the material quality is improved considerably.

In terms of powertrain options, the car is expected to come with a new petrol engine as well. The petrol unit in question will be a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged motor that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. This motor is capable of putting out a peak power output of 190 hp and 380 Nm of max torque.

The oil burner, on the other hand, will be the same 2.2L mHawk unit that produces 152 hp and 360 Nm torque. The gearbox options will include a 6-speed stick shift unit and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The latter is likely to be sourced from Aisin.

The Mahindra XUV500 is a 7-seater premium SUV going up against the likes of MG Hector Plus and upcoming Tata Gravitas. Prices are most likely to remain similar to the outgoing model, with the base model starting at INR 13 Lakh (ex-showroom).

