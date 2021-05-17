New-gen Mahindra Scorpio Snapped in Rajasthan’s Sand Dunes

Recently, the leadership team of Mahindra & Mahindra revealed that they are planning to launch the third-gen Mahindra Scorpio in our market by the end of this year. The all-new Mahindra SUV has been spied several times while getting tested on the Indian roads, and we expect the SUV to launch around the upcoming festive season. The internet is already flooded with spy shots of the SUV through which we have got to know a fair bit about the all-new Scorpio. It has been recently spied again while dune bashing in the deserts of Rajasthan.

Reports suggest that the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be based on the platform of current-gen Mahindra Thar.

Moreover, in terms of looks, the design of the SUV will be completely different compared to the outgoing model as the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio will be larger, look bolder and feel meaner. In the Indian market, it will be offered with 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine options. The former will likely churn out 150 PS of max power and 320 Nm of peak torque, while the latter will develop power and torque outputs of 130 PS and 320 Nm, respectively. The engines will come paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. These are the same powertrain options that do duties on the 2020 Mahindra Thar.

The ongoing Mahindra Scorpio features a dual-tone interior, but the new model is likely to get an all-black cabin. One of the major additions will be the employment of an all-new flat-bottom steering wheel, which will certainly feel much more premium than the one offered with the current-gen Scorpio. The test mules of the SUV spied earlier were seen equipped with a sunroof. As many of you may know, a sunroof has never been a part of the current SUV's features list. However, the addition of such novelty features is sure to make the new model more likeable. The new SUV is expected to be priced between INR 12-18 lakh (ex-showroom). Right now, the carmaker retails around 3,000 units of Scorpio oevery month, and one can expect this number to increase substantially after the introduction of the third-gen model.

