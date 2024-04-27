Porsche Giving 3D Training to Employees Using Apple Vision Pro

Together with Porsche AG, management and IT consultancy MHP is taking industrial and production sector training to a new level: in a showcase event, part of the production process at the Zuffenhausen plant was implemented as highly realistic 3D training in Apple Vision Pro.

CAD data of a robot and a rotary table (welding) are realistically mapped in Apple Vision Pro in the "Shopfloor Training" showcase. With the capabilities provided by Apple Vision Pro, employees can now utilize an innovative training application that not only saves time, but also provides extremely effective training, thanks to the authentic representation of the production facility.

Let’s take the maintenance of machines and systems, for example. Shutting down an entire production plant for training purposes is expensive and could result in delays in the entire system. Training with Apple Vision Pro, on the other hand, can be carried out anywhere. In the specific showcase event developed by MHP, employees on the shopfloor immediately see the entire task they have to carry out step by step. There are also detailed repair instructions superimposed using a 3D model.

This reduces errors and increases employee satisfaction. Individualized (or personalized) time keeping, the assessment and certification of training are also possible, for instance by evaluating the sequence of steps and parts, as well as maintaining the correct distance from the robot. Follow-up training courses for quality assurance in production are also possible.

Increased efficiency and better, more targeted training

“Apple Vision Pro enables us to develop solutions for our customers that can be displayed in an extremely realistic digital environment. This leads to a considerable increase in efficiency and cost savings," explains Markus Wambach, COO and Member of the Management Board at MHP. "The detailed and realistic training courses and sessions that we can develop for our customers will increasingly cut out costly errors. This is because the up-to-date information that employees need for their work is displayed right in front of them as they carry out the task. This not only helps us to become much more efficient in our work, but to create a better working environment, too."

The long-term goal is to use Apple Vision Pro to educate and train employees for production. This solution also has the potential to revolutionize other areas, such as after sales in the automotive industry.

"Employees not only learn safety, such as maintaining a proper distance when working with certain robots, but also receive visual instructions on safe walkways. In addition, the application can be enhanced with playful elements, or gamification, to appeal to younger employees," explains Jörg Dietrich, Sales Director at MHP. "The integration of Apple Vision Pro into our existing infrastructure has gone smoothly, thanks to our seamless connection to Apple's ecosystem. The intuitive user interface, razor-sharp displays and intuitive user experience make Apple Vision Pro the ideal platform for our training needs."