Last-gen Hyundai Creta VS Mahindra Scorpio in a Drag Race

The trend of drag racing is rapidly increasing among car enthusiasts in India. Earlier, we have seen a lot of car and bike drag races on the internet. Mostly, the results of these races are predictable, while a few races end up with amazing results. Here’s a recent drag race between the old-gen Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio. Both SUVs are popular in India, and they have been had a pretty successful run in the market. Watch the drag race video embedded below to know about the surprising results.

The video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named 'Arun Panwar'. The vlogger starts the video by talking about both SUVs. The Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio you see in this video are powered by a diesel engine coupled with a manual transmission. As compared to the current-gen Hyundai Creta, which is available only with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, the previous-gen model was available with a 1.4-litre as well as a 1.6-litre unit. The car in this video has the smaller of the two oil burners.

On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit. The Youtuber selects an empty road for the drag race, and in total, two rounds were conducted. The vlogger is seen driving the old-gen Hyundai Creta, while his friend drove the Mahindra Scorpio. In the first round, both SUVs move-off the start line at the same time and were alongside each other for a few seconds. Both SUVs can be seen trying hard to take the lead.

Initially, it seemed like the race result would be a tie, but as the Hyundai Creta shifts to third gear, Mahindra SUV takes the lead and wins the first round. After the first round, the vlogger says that he thinks that the Mahindra Scorpio will also win the second round but he also says that there’s a slight lag in Hyundai SUV, which makes it a tad slower. In the second round, both SUVs move off the line at the same time, and just like the first round, both SUVs were next to each other for a few seconds. The Mahindra Scorpio again took the lead and won the race. The main reason behind Mahindra Scorpio winning this race is because of its potent diesel engine. It is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel mill which develops power and torque outputs of 140bhp and 319 Nm, respectively, while the 1.4-litre diesel engine offered with previous-gen Creta develops only 89bhp and 220 Nm of peak power and torque.