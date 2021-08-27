New Force Gurkha Teaser Image Released, to Launch Soon

We have been hearing about the arrival of the new Force Gurkha for quite a while now. Perhaps, the launch of the updated model of the capable SUV got delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But now it seems that the new Force Gurkha is finally ready to make its grand entry in the Indian market because it has just been teased officially.

Force Motors has shared an official teaser image of the new Force Gurkha. The image shows the silhouette of the updated model from the front. With the official teaser image now out, we are expecting the new Gurkha to be launched in the coming weeks as Force Motors is yet to announce a specific date.

While the new Force Gurkha is yet to be launched, we do know a few things about the updated model thanks to the previous spy shots and leaked images. The new Gurkha will continue to have the boxy shape but it would also carry several changes that make it look more rugged. There would be a new front grille and fog lights. The SUV would also have a set of new round headlamps with LED DRLs. Both the front and rear bumpers would be redesigned.

The new Force Gurkha interior would have a new dashboard layout. To add to the premium-ness, Force Motors would include a new touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options. The instrument cluster of the new Gurkha would also be equipped with an MID.

In terms of engine, the new Force Gurkha would draw power from a 2.6L diesel motor that would pump out 90 HP of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. This mill will comply with the BS6 emission regulations and would be offered with a 5-speed MT. Speculations say that Force Motors might also provide a more powerful 2.2L engine with the new Gurkha.