New Ducati Scrambler Production Commences

Production of the new Ducati Scrambler has commenced at the brand's Borgo Panigale plant.

The production of the first unit was celebrated in the new Finitura e Delibera Estetica building with an event in perfect Ducati Scrambler style. After the traditional "christening" by CEO Claudio Domenicali, the ceremony was in fact transformed into a party animated by music in which all the employees were able to admire all nine colours of the new Ducati Scrambler as a preview.

The customization possibilities, which have always been a distinctive element of the Ducati Scrambler, go even further with this second generation thanks to the new Icon tank. The coloured portion is a cover that can be easily replaced, as can the mudguards, rim tags and headlamp covers. Thus the look of the Ducati Scrambler can adapt to all tastes with great ease.

The three basic colours ('62 Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red) are joined by another six (Storm Green, Rio Celeste, Tangerine Orange, Jade Green, Sparkling Blue, Velvet Red), available as an accessory kit, to dress up the new Ducati Scrambler Icon in nine different liveries.