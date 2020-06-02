The launch of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift has heightened the competition in the A-segment. Here's how the refreshed SUV-styled hatchback goes against its arch-rival 2020 Renault Kwid facelift.

Kwid vs. redi-GO - Introduction

The Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO are based on the same platform and using a lot of common components. Both have received their first facelift and look much fresher and appealing now, especially the Datsun model.

Kwid vs. redi-GO - Dimensions

Visibly and factually, the Renault Kwid shines out as a bigger car, thanks to its very big advantage over the Datsun redi-GO in terms of length and wheelbase as well as width. This gives the Renault Kwid a clear advantage over the Datsun redi-GO when it comes to legroom, knee room and shoulder room, and even the boot space. The Datsun redi-GO, however, offers better headroom because of being much taller.

Dimensions Renault Kwid Datsun redi-GO Length 3,731 mm 3,435 mm Width 1,579 mm 1,574 mm Height 1,474 mm 1,546 mm Wheelbase 2,422 mm 2,348 mm Ground clearance 184 mm 187 mm Boot space 279 l 222 l

Kwid vs. redi-GO - Design

Exterior

Both Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO have received substantially redesigned front fascias, new wheel caps and LED inserts in their tail lamps.

The Renault Kwid has adopted split headlamps, the latest trending design cue among SUVs, with its mid-life update. The new front end looks more aggressive. With body cladding on the front and rear bumpers and wheel arch mouldings, the Renault Kwid gets the SUV-ish styling done right. Renault also offers the Climber version of the Kwid, with orange accents on headlamps, front and rear skid plates, outside rearview mirrors and roof rails.

On contrary, the Datsun redi-GO has a more crossover-like design and tallboy stance, with a sloping bonnet ending up in a revised front fascia, comprising a larger octagonal grille with chrome bordering, slimmer looking trapezoidal headlamps and L-shaped vertically laid daytime running LEDs and LED fog lamps on the front bumper.

Interior

Even the interior of both the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO has been thoroughly updated with the mid-life update. The Kwid looks trendier, while the redi-GO has more elegance. A fully digital instrument console is something you'll get only in the Renault offering. In the Climber version, the Renault Kwid gets orange highlights around the infotainment system, door panels, seats and steering wheel.

Both the hatchbacks have an all-black cabin with wide-looking centre console housing an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment systems. The Datsun redi-GO gets a decently finished silver layer across the width of the dashboard.

Kwid vs. redi-GO - Features

The Renault Kwid created new benchmarks in its segment when it arrived for the first time in terms of features, for it was the first car to be available with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera and fully digital instrument console in its category. And while the Datsun redi-GO felt frills-free in its previous avatar, now it is available with many new features that make it feel much more desirable than before.

Both the hatchbacks get LED DRLs at the front and LED inserts in their tail lamps, but the Datsun redi-GO has LED front fog lamps as well, which surely is a thing of novelty in this segment. On the inside, both the Kwid and redi-GO have an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, front power windows and manual AC, but the Kwid features a fully digital instrument console as well. The redi-GO has an analogue instrument cluster with a small MID for digital readouts for showing the engine speed and fuel consumption.

The Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO score equally in terms of safety features, with the top-spec variants of both the cars packing dual airbags, rear parking sensors with camera and ABS with EBD.

Kwid vs. redi-GO - Engines & Transmissions

Both 2020 Renault Kwid and 2020 Datsun redi-GO share a 0.8-litre three-cylinder petrol engine (54 PS/72 Nm) and a 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol engine (68 PS/91 Nm). Even the gearbox options are identical in both the cars, with a 5-speed manual unit offered as standard and a 5-speed automated manual unit offered as an option in the top-spec 1.0-litre variants.

Petrol engine Renault Kwid Datsun redi-GO Engine type 0.8-litre SCe/1.0-litre SCe 0.8-litre/1.0-litre Displacement 799 cc/999 cc 799 cc/999 cc No. of cylinders 3/3 3/3 Power 54 PS @ 5,678 rpm/68 PS @ 5,500 rpm 54 PS @ 5,600 rpm/68 PS @ 5,550 rpm Torque 72 Nm @ 4,386 rpm/91 Nm @ 4,250 rpm 72 Nm @ 4,250 rpm/91 Nm @ 4,250 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT 5-speed manual/5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Kwid vs. redi-GO - Fuel Economy

While Renault has kept the fuel economy figures of the Kwid undisclosed, Datsun claims a fuel efficiency of 20.71 km/l for the 0.8-litre petrol manual configuration, 21.7 km/l for the 1.0-litre petrol manual configuration and 22 km/l for the 1.0-litre petrol automated manual configuration.

Kwid vs. redi-GO - Price

The 2020 Renault Kwid is offered in more variants, but its starting price is marginally higher than that of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO. However, for the additional space it offers, the small premium is justifiable.

Renault Kwid - Prices*

Variant Price Kwid STD 0.8 INR 2,92,290 Kwid RXE 0.8 INR 3,62,290 Kwid RXL 0.8 INR 3,92,290 Kwid RXT 0.8 INR 4,22,290 Kwid RXT 1.0 INR 4,42,290 Kwid RXT 1.0 (O) INR 4,49,990 Kwid RXT 1.0 Easy-R INR 4,72,290 Kwid RXT 1.0 (O) Easy-R INR 4,79,990 Kwid Climber INR 4,63,490 Kwid Climber (O) INR 4,71,190 Kwid Climber Easy-R INR 4,93,490 Kwid Climber (O) Easy-R INR 5,01,190

Datsun redi-GO - Prices*

Variant Price Datsun redi- GO D INR 2,83,000 Datsun redi- GO A INR 3,58,000 Datsun redi- GO T INR 3,80,000 Datsun redi- GO T(O) INR 4,16,000 Datsun redi- GO T(O) 1.0 INR 4,44,000 Datsun redi- GO T(O) 1.0 AMT INR 4,77,000

*Ex-showroom Delhi

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such featured stories.