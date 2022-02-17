New BMW X3 Diesel Variant (xDrive20d) Launched in India

The new BMW X3 has been launched in a diesel variant in India today. Introduced as Luxury Edition, the new BMW X3 xDrive20d is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It is available at dealerships from today onwards in addition to the two existing petrol variants.

Refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious and practical car that is agile on and off-road. Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X3 xDrive20d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 100 km / hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h.

The new BMW X3 xDrive20d has been priced at INR 65.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an introductory price and we expect the German carmaker to increase it in the future.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the BMW X3. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms and start at an attractive pricing of INR 1.53 per km.

The BMW X3 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.