New BMW S 1000 R India Launch Tomorrow!

BMW Motorrad India started to tease the new BMW S 1000 R on its social media channels only a few days ago. This act pointed out that the launch of the new German litre-class naked motorcycle in our country is imminent. However, the company did not reveal an exact date. Now, as per a media report, the new BMW S 1000 R is slated to be launched in the Indian market tomorrow, 15 June!

With the launch of the new S 1000 R, BMW Motorrad India will add another litre-class offering to its product catalogue. The upcoming motorcycle is expected to fall in the INR 17-18 lakh (ex-showroom) price range and will compete with the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, Ducati Streetfighter V4, Kawasaki Z H2, and the likes.

One of the biggest highlights of the new BMW S 1000 R is its updated looks. BMW Motorrad has dropped the iconic asymmetrical headlamp for a conventional single-piece unit that resembles the LED headlight of the BMW F 900 R and even the BMW G 310 R. The new S 1000 R is also quite lightweight. The biggest contributor to help the motorcycle lose weight is the newly-developed inline 4-cylinder engine. The Euro5/BS6 compliant mill that produces 165 hp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm is 5 kg lighter than the predecessor.

In terms of electronics, the new BMW S 1000 R has Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro with banking angle optimization and the three riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic”. The fully configurable “Dynamic Pro” mode is also available with a particularly wide range of setting options as part of the “Riding Modes Pro” option. With “Riding Modes Pro”, the new S 1000 R also features the “Engine Brake” function in conjunction with the engine drag torque control (MSR) and the “Power Wheelie” function. As part of the “Riding Modes Pro” option, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) additionally supports the rider during emergency braking manoeuvres.

