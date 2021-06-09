INCOMING! New BMW S 1000 R to Launch in India Soon

To give some healthy competition to the recently launched Ducati Streetfighter V4, the supercharged Kawasaki Z H2, and the fierce Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS, BMW Motorrad is preparing to introduce the new BMW S 1000 R in the Indian market.

BMW Motorrad India has teased the new S 1000 R on its social media channels confirming that the litre-class motorcycle is arriving in our country soon. However, the German two-wheeler giant is yet to announce an exact launch date. It is being speculated that the upcoming naked machine will break cover this month.

The new BMW S 1000 R was globally revealed last year. One of the biggest changes to see in this machine is the updated styling. BMW Motorrad has dropped the iconic asymmetrical headlamp for a conventional single-piece unit that resembles the LED headlight of the BMW F 900 R and even the BMW G 310 R.

BMW Motorrad has also worked extensively to reduce the overall weight of the new S 1000 R. The chassis and frame have been redesigned. They are considerably lighter when compared to those of the previous model. The newly-developed inline 4-cylinder engine of the new S 1000 R is the biggest contributor to help the motorcycle lose weight. It is 5 kg lighter and complies with the latest and stricter Euro5/BS6 emission regulations. It pumps out 165 hp of maximum power at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. BMW Motorrad has also tweaked the gear ratios on the new motorcycle to provide an even better mid-range pull.

As for the electronics, the new S 1000 R has Dynamic Traction Control DTC, ABS Pro with banking angle optimization and the three riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic”. The fully configurable “Dynamic Pro” mode is also available with a particularly wide range of setting options as part of the “Riding Modes Pro” option. With “Riding Modes Pro”, the new S 1000 R also features the “Engine Brake” function in conjunction with the engine drag torque control (MSR) and the “Power Wheelie” function. As part of the “Riding Modes Pro” option, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) additionally supports the rider during emergency braking manoeuvres.

