New BMW F 850 GS & F 850 GS Adventure Launched in India

The new BMW F 850 GS and the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure have been launched in India. The BS6 avatars of the popular adventure motorcycles will be available as CBU and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships. The deliveries will commence in June 2022.

The standard equipment has been immensely enhanced compared to the previous version in the market. The new BMW F 850 GS will be available in ‘Pro’ profile with the Style RallyePackage. This profile offers power and torque, featuring even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with ultimate off-road ability.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure on the other hand is designed for long trips and demanding terrains. With enhanced standard equipment like the TFT display and BMW Motorrad Connected, the USB charge port as well as ABS Pro and DTC, this dual-sport motorcycle is even better prepared for long tours around the globe. The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure will be available in India in the Pro profile with the Style Rallye or Style Triple Black Package.

As before, the powerful, liquid-cooled 4 valve, 2 cylinder engine with 853 cc capacity, fuel injection and six-speed gearbox in both the models ensures vigorous propulsion. Thanks to two counterbalance shafts, it delights with its smoothness, spontaneous response characteristics, impressive pulling power and low fuel consumption. The BMW F 850 GS and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure generate 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

The new BMW F 850 GS costs INR 12.50 lakh whereas the F 850 GS Adventure retails at INR 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom).