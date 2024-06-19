New Bentley Continental GT to Make Grand Entrance on June 25

Bentley has announced that the fourth-generation Continental GT Speed will make its debut at 16:00 BST on Tuesday, 25 June.

Boasting an impressive 782 PS and 1000 Nm of torque, the new Continental GT Speed also features an electric-only range of 50 miles (80 km) and a CO2 emission figure of under 50 g/km (WLTP). This model not only represents the most powerful road car in Bentley's 105-year history but also highlights Bentley’s commitment to sustainable luxury through its Beyond100 initiative. The introduction of a plug-in drivetrain across all models underscores this commitment.

The Continental GT Speed is equipped with the latest chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic Limited Slip Differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control, and advanced dual-valve dampers. These features make it the most dynamic Bentley to date, positioning it as the first “everyday supercar” in its segment. The car also boasts a new design and advanced technology suite, further enhancing its reputation.

In an extraordinary display of its capabilities, the new Continental GT Speed recently achieved an unofficial "underwater speed record," reaching 208 mph (335 km/h) in Norway's Ryfylke Tunnel, the longest subsea road tunnel and deepest tunnel in the world. A film of this feat will be released during the launch.

The Continental GT has been a cornerstone of Bentley's modern era since its debut in 2002, sparking a ten-fold increase in sales. The second generation, introduced in 2010, and the third generation, launched in 2018, each brought significant advancements. The latest generation promises to continue this legacy, setting new standards in the luxury GT sector.