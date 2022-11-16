Nationwide Ampere Care Camp Announced for Ampere Electric Scooters

A nationwide camp has been announced for Ampere electric scooters. It will be conducted from 14 Nov to 28 Nov at all service touchpoints across the country.

Customers can take advantage of an array of offers & discounts during this camp. For periodic maintenance work, the customers can get a paid labor discount of up to 25% and a 10% discount on paid spare parts. Additionally, they would get a 10% discount on extended warranty purchases.

The camp showcases Ampere’s consistent commitment to enhancing the after-sales experience for customers and will benefit an active customer database of more than 1.7 lakh Ampere scooter owners across India.

To create a fully immersive experience and foster long-lasting connections with the brand, the ‘Ampere Care Camp’ will also feature customer engagement activities such as customer gatherings, drawing competitions for scooter owners’ kids, awareness sessions about 24x7 Roadside Assistance and up to 5 years of extended warranty offerings.

Much to the delight of customers, new model test drive melas for existing customers are planned in select locations. With "Know Your Ampere" initiative, customers will gain greater awareness of the maintenance of their Ampere scooter. GEMPL expects a footfall of 15,000 customers.