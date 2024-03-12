MY23 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Range Launched in India

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has announced the launch of the new Streetfighter V4 2023; a bike that pushes the concepts of the "Fight Formula" even further, the key elements of which are the Panigale V4 stripped of the fairings, high and wide handlebar, 208 hp Desmosedici Stradale engine, biplane wings and latest generation electronic package.

Introduced in 2020, the Streetfighter V4 quickly gained popularity and established new performance standards in the super sports naked category. Its aggressive and minimalist design, reminiscent of the Joker from comics, was widely admired, capturing the hearts of enthusiasts right from the start.

The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale, capable of delivering 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nm, has been revised in calibration to match the larger diameter of the silencer outlet, introduced to reduce the exhaust back pressure. In addition, on the right side there is the clutch cover of the Panigale V4, which allows you to easily mount the dry clutch and the clutch cover protection.

The Streetfighter V4 S features semi-active Öhlins suspension (NIX30 upside-down 43 mm fork and TTX36 shock absorber) with SmartEC 2.0 interface, gaining in versatility, effectiveness, and quickness in set-up. In addition, on the V4 S version, the rims are Marchesini forged in aluminium alloy with important benefits in terms of nimbleness when changing direction and responsiveness in acceleration and braking thanks to the reduction of unsprung masses.

The Streetfighter V4 2023 evolves thanks to the new Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 software which guarantees better stability, precision and directionality in the braking and corner entry phases. It also implements a new strategy for the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) which improves the fluidity of shifting at every degree of opening of the throttle, both when the latter is partialized and when it is completely open, dealing with both situations in a different way.

The new Streetfighter V4 2023 will be available in India with prices starting at INR 24,62,400 Ex-Showroom India (Ducati Red color). The V4 S version will be available in two colors, Ducati Red at INR 27,80,000 Ex-Showroom India and Grey Nero at INR 28,00,000 Ex-Showroom India.