M.Tech in EV Technology for Tata Motors Employees by Amity University

Tata Motors has announced a partnership with Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow campus to provide an M.Tech degree in EV technology to its employees working at the Lucknow Plant.

Aligned with the company’s strategic objective, this company-sponsored program aims at enhancing employees’ technical skills, thereby bridging skill gaps that prevail in the automotive industry and creating a future-ready organization.

This M-Tech degree programme will impart knowledge & skill requisite for the automotive manufacturing industry. Employees enrolled for the M-Tech program will undergo comprehensive training that is designed in two parts – technical orientation delivered through theoretical and practical sessions to be conducted at Tata Motors Campus and Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Campus respectively.

The course comprises of 4 semesters, spread over 2 years, which will culminate in a 6-month comprehensive industrial project. These employees will be mentored and guided by industry leaders and will engage in practice sessions that entail significant business projects. Further to periodic assessment and on successful completion of the program, a certificate will be awarded by Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Campus.