MS Dhoni Joins Citroen India as Brand Ambassador

Citroen India proudly announces cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Citroen's journey in India, emphasizing the importance of making informed vehicle choices.

Known as Captain Cool, Dhoni exemplifies excellence and reliability, aligning perfectly with Citroen's core values. Both Citroen and Dhoni focus on delivering what truly matters, with Citroen known for its customer-centric approach, well-engineered cars, advanced comfort, modern styling, and spacious interiors.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhoni said: