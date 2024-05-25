MS Dhoni Joins Citroen India as Brand Ambassador

Citroen India proudly announces cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Citroen's journey in India, emphasizing the importance of making informed vehicle choices.
Known as Captain Cool, Dhoni exemplifies excellence and reliability, aligning perfectly with Citroen's core values. Both Citroen and Dhoni focus on delivering what truly matters, with Citroen known for its customer-centric approach, well-engineered cars, advanced comfort, modern styling, and spacious interiors.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhoni said:
As a passionate automobile enthusiast, I am elated to join forces with French iconic brand Citroën, renowned world over for its innovation and engineering prowess. The Brand shares my commitment to electric mobility and sustainable solutions and like me, focuses on doing what really matters. Citroën's philosophy of truly understanding customer needs and making meaningful innovations resonates deeply with me. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Citroën, contributing to their legacy of 100+ years of innovation and excellence while driving towards a better, more sustainable future.