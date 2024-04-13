Made-in-India Citroen E-C3 Export to International Markets Commence

Citroen has announced the commencement of exports of locally manufactured e-C3 to international markets. This milestone marks Citroen as the first multinational car manufacturer in India to achieve this remarkable feat, underscoring its dedication to the "Make in India" initiative for electric mobility. The move is aligned with Citroen’s global ambitions of democratising electric mobility to increase the adoption of sustainable and clean modes of transportation.

Citroen's export of the e-C3 from India not only showcases the company's manufacturing and engineering prowess but also contributes significantly to India's goal of a sustainable and globally competitive EV manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative aligns perfectly with Citroen's global ambitions of promoting clean, safe and affordable mobility worldwide.

Flagging off the first 500 units of Citroen e-C3 to Indonesia, Lise Talbot Barré, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai said:

This ‘Make in India’ Citroen e-C3 symbolizes the strength of the Indian-French industrial cooperation and our mutual commitment towards achieving cleaner mobility at the global scale. Indeed, the Citroen e-C3’s journey materializes the core ambition of the strategic partnership between our two countries, as it was already highlighted in July by the French Minister for Ecological Transition, when he came to Chennai for the G20 and I am glad to observe that this car seems to be a success on the Indian market, with already a few thousands of it sold in the last year. As we are celebrating a first shipment towards Indonesia, I am pleased to see that Stellantis primarily targets ASEAN countries for exporting its “Make in India” electric vehicles. Working hand in hand to deliver cleaner mobility solutions at affordable prices is an important dimension of the Indo-French contribution to the advent of an open, inclusive and sustainably developed Indo-Pacific region, as highlighted in the Indo-French roadmap for the Indo-Pacific signed last year between our governments.

The e-C3, crafted with modern design and innovation, offers a class-leading 320 km range certified by ARAI MIDC, along with 100% DC Fast Charge and 15 AMP Home Charging options for added convenience. It is available in 13 exterior color combinations and 47 customization options. With Citroen Advanced Comfort on board and an efficient e-powertrain, the Citroen e-C3 offers exceptional performance and driving range, all packaged in an SUV stance with high ground clearance and a confident, elevated driving position embodying Citroen's commitment to customer satisfaction.