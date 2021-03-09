Modified Tata Indica Now Sports Only 2 Doors – Here’s How

Tata Indica was the first indigenously-developed passenger car in the country. Launched for the first time in the year 1998, Tata Indica was received by the Indian audience with a warm response. It was on sale until 2018 and thus, boasted of a long production run of around 2 decades. While it wasn’t a thoroughbred driver’s car, but the owners can be seen modifying their examples to give them a distinctive appeal. Recently, we came across a YouTube video from Wasim Creation’s channel, wherein a modified Tata Indica can be seen, which now dons just 2 doors.

As revealed by the host, this modified Tata Indica now boasts of some noticeable changes. The first one of all is the reduced length and absence of rear doors. Additionally, the tuner has added a hood scoop on the bonnet, roof rails on the top, and a spoiler at the rear. Moreover, the job of reducing the length has been performed by chopping the car into two and then welding it back with additional support members. As a result, it is now three and a half feet shorter than a regular Indica. Also, the tuner has added black-coloured side claddings.

On the inside, the changes are evident. It now loses out on the rear seats. However, the modifier has changed the theme of the interior with a dual-tone black-silver treatment. While this modification job has been performed at a basic workshop, the quality of the job feels quite great. Sadly, the tuner has not revealed the cost, which the owner had to bear in getting the chop job performed on his Tata Indica.

Also Read - Modified Tata Nexon – Crazy Transition from Rendering to Real Life

However, the tuner has used the original drivetrain and powertrain of the car. The Indica went on sale with a 1.4L turbocharged diesel engine that could push out a rated power output of 71 PS and max torque of 135 Nm. It was offered with a manual gearbox only. At a later stage, Tata Motors offered the options of 1.2L petrol and 1.4L petrol engines along with the 1.3L Fiat-sourced oil burner.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.