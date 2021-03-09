Modified Tata Nexon – Crazy Transition from Rendering to Real Life

In the Indian market, customers have finally developed an appetite for safe cars. And it won’t be wrong to say that the Tata Nexon played an important role in this transition. It is the first Indian-manufactured car to score a 5-star crash-test rating at Global NCAP's testbed. The Nexon is quite famous among enthusiastic souls as well, and they love modifying their possessions. We earlier came across a digital rendering of a modified Tata Nexon, which donned a set of nice decals. This time around, we came across its real-life iteration via a social media platform, and it looks amazing.

The images of this modified Tata Nexon were shared by a Facebook page – TATA NEXON Modification/Accessories. Talking of the modifications, this pre-facelift example of the Nexon gets graphical decals, which suit well to its blue paint scheme. Other changes on this example include a black paint scheme for the alloy wheels and red-painted brake callipers.

The Nexon is now on sale in its facelifted avatar and features sharper styling cues in comparison to the pre-facelift model. The 5-star rated compact-SUV comes with a long list of safety equipment that are offered as a standard fitment across the range. The list includes ABS with EBD, roll-over mitigation, corner stability control, dual-front airbags, seat belt alert, hill-hold assist, seat belts with pre-tensioners and load-limiters, reverse parking sensors and more.

For the powertrain duties, the Nexon gets 2 engine choices – 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L oil burner. The turbo-petrol motor is tuned to develop a peak power output of 120 PS and max torque of 170 Nm. The diesel engine, on the other hand, produces rated power and torque outputs of 110 PS and 260 Nm, respectively. Also, there are 2 transmission choices on offer – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT. Prices for the Nexon start at INR 7.09 lakh for the base variant and go up to INR 12.79 lakh for the top-spec trim. In this price range, Tata Motors offer more than 30 variants of the Nexon to give a tough fight to the likes of Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, and Renault Kiger.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom price