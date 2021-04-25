Modified Maruti Swift Rendered With Twin-turbo Power House

The Maruti Swift has been one of the best selling cars ever since it was launched in 2005, and with good reason. The hatchback offers probably the best ride and handling under Rs 20 lakh in India, comes with reliable and efficient engines, attractive pricing, and feature-loaded trim levels that make it the go-to-hatchback for a lot of Indian buyers. The Swift just received a mid-life facelift which spruces up the design and adds more up-to-date features. Today we came across this Swift render which is just insane.

The render has been uploaded by _kenei_luho_designs_ on Instagram. This Maruti Swift looks nothing like the one you can buy in the market, the first thing you immediately notice is the impossibly low ride height, gold colour shade, and the lack of a bonnet. The stock 1.2-litre petrol has been ditched and in comes a 6-cylinder twin-turbo monster, the old JDM-spec Toyota Supra’s 2JZ-GTE twin-turbo maybe? There are aluminium strut braces across the engine to make the body stiffer while the left fog lamp has been swapped for an intercooler intake. This Swift also gets a full body kit with a front splitter, a massive rear wing, and side body trimmings. It's shod in a set of grey vane-style alloys that are wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tyres. Overall this render looks like a flight of fantasy, with the cost of doing a mod like this way out of most people’s budgets. However, it does give an instant desire of wanting one.

The mid-life refresh of the Maruti Swift gets a new front grille with a silver finish on the grille mesh along with a chrome strip on the centre. There are 3 new dual-tone colours - Pearl Arctic White with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Solid Fire Red with Pearl Midnight Black roof, Pearl Metallic Midnight Blue with Pearl Arctic White roof. Other than that changes are negligible with the new Swift retaining most of the elements from the pre-facelift model. Over to the interior, the updated Swift gets new features like an updated 4.2-inch TFT MID display between the analogue dials, a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Studio which offers better integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, key synchronised auto foldable ORVMs, and cruise control.

The 2021 Maruti Swift gets a new engine, the 1.2-litre four-pot K-Series Dual-Jet engine which also does duty on the Baleno. It makes peak power and torque figures of 90 PS and 113 Nm, respectively. The engine also comes with an idle start-stop function and can be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Prices for the new Swift range from Rs 5.73 lakh for the base LXI trim, going up to Rs 8.27 lakh for ZXI+ AMT flagship trim. Do note all prices are ex-showroom.

Words By - Chandrutpal Kashyap