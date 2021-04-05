2021 Maruti Swift Already On Sale With Discounts - Upto INR 50k Off!

The 2021 Maruti Swift facelift was launched in late February, and merely weeks after its market debut, the hot-selling small car is being sold with discounts of up to INR 50,000. These price-cuts are being offered through cash bonus and exchange schemes. It must be noted here that in its latest iteration, the Maruti Swift has been on sale in a price range of INR 5.43-8.71 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

For April 2021, the base-level LXi trim is being offered with a cash discount of INR 30,000 and an exchange bonus of INR 20,000. On the other hand, the higher trims, which include VXi, VXi+ and ZXI+ variants, are on sale with a cash discount of INR 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. With such discounts, the price hike that came into effect on the introduction of the refreshed model is negated to some extent.

The 2021 Maruti Swift features an optional dual-tone exterior and a new cross mesh grille with bold chrome accents. There's also some silver ornamentation for the cabin to enhance the overall ambience. The highlights of the features list include cruise control, idle start-stop technology, and key synchronized auto-folding ORVMs. Moreover, the car features a new 10.67cm TFT MID, while its 17.78cm Smartplay Studio infotainment system has also been updated. Finally, the AGS version now comes equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with hill hold assist. Other new bits include updated steering with enhanced ability to return to the dead centre, and bigger front and rear brakes. The safety equipment that has been carried over from the pre-facelift model includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ISOFIX, and reverse parking sensors with a rearview camera.

The 2021 Maruti Swift facelift is powered by an updated 1.2-litre K-series engine that benefits from Dual Jet Dual VVT engine. The motor comes equipped with Idle Start Stop (ISS) technology, and it goes on to output 90PS-113Nm. ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figures are pegged at 23.20 km/l for manual variants and 23.76 km/l for AGS models.

