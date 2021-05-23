Modified Ford Endeavour with Ford F-150 Raptor Body Kit Looks Wicked

The Ford Endeavour is one of the most revered 4x4 SUVs in our country and it is a true legend in that sense. The Endeavour's butch and unapologetic character has also made it a very popular vehicle in the aftermarket modification scene. In fact, it makes for a great canvas for off-road enthusiasts and 4x4 purists to spec the SUV as per their imagination. Here, we have a wild example of a Ford Endeavour that has been modified to look like the Ford F-150 Raptor sold abroad.

A look at the number plate reveals that this Endeavour does not hail from India. In fact, it has the name 'Everest' inscribed on its tail gate, which is what Ford calls the Endeavour in several markets abroad. But name aside, the real highlight of this modified Ford Endeavour is its F-150 Raptor-like look. Sold in American and several European markets, the Ford F-150 Raptor is actually a performance pickup based on the standard F-150 truck. Pickup truck enthusiasts adore the Raptor for its handsome looks and immense capabilities.

On similar lines, this Ford Endeavour has been fitted with an exact replica of the F-150 Raptor's front fascia. That includes the bonnet, the front bumper and even the fenders. This Endeavour gets a more sculpted bonnet, but the biggest highlight have to be that massive Ford grille and the very stylish vertically-stacked LED headlamps with signature LED DRLs. The grille looks particularly imposing with 'Ford' spelt big and bold right in the center, highlighted by LED lights on the top and bottom. It also gets a bumper identical to the one on the Raptor, with additional LED lights and a bash plate down under.

Along with the face, the front fender has also been modified with more cladding and extended wheel arches. And that brings us to the next most important modification on this Endeavour - the wheels. This Endeavour can be seen riding on massive (possibly 24-icnhes), deep dish, blacked-out wheels wrapped in dual purpose tyres. They extend quite beyond the wheel arches, giving it a very menacing look. This Endeavour also comes fitted with a lift kit as is evident from its high riding stance and increased ground clearance. At the rear, the SUV gets a pair of aftermarket LED tail lights and a more rugged-looking add-on for the rear bumper.

Back here in India, the Ford Endeavour is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that has been tuned to produce 170hp of power and 420Nm of peak torque. This engine solely comes mated to a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Although gearbox options are very limited in the Endeavour, it must be said that the 10-speed unit is one of the best in its class. It also comes with a full-time four-wheel-drive system. Prices for the Ford Endeavour currently range between INR 29.99 - 36.25 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

