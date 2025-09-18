Mitsubishi Unveils All-New Eclipse Cross EV for Europe

Mitsubishi Motors has confirmed that the all-new Eclipse Cross BEV will debut in Europe before the end of 2025. Built on the CMF-EV platform, the compact electric SUV will be produced at Renault’s ElectriCity Douai Plant in France, under the company’s partnership with the Renault Group.

The new Eclipse Cross marks Mitsubishi’s next step in electrification, following the ASX, Colt, and Grandis models. Designed exclusively as a BEV, it promises an 87 kWh battery pack with an estimated 600 km (WLTP) range, delivering 160 kW of power and 300 Nm of torque. The SUV supports DC fast charging up to 150 kW and comes with a one-pedal driving function and selectable regenerative braking for added efficiency.

On the design front, Mitsubishi has given the SUV its Dynamic Shield face, hexagonal rear styling, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior follows a “Sporty and Modern” theme, offering a roomy two-row, five-seat setup with diamond-stitched seats, customizable ambient lighting in 48 colors, and a panoramic electrochromic glass roof. Tech highlights include Google built-in features and advanced safety systems.

With a sleek EV profile and robust SUV stance, the Eclipse Cross BEV is aimed at both daily commutes and long road trips. A more affordable, medium-range version is also scheduled for 2026.

This model positions Mitsubishi to compete directly with popular European EV SUVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Renault Mégane E-Tech. The Eclipse Cross BEV blends Japanese design DNA with European-built practicality, giving Mitsubishi fresh momentum in the region’s growing EV market.