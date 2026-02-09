Mitsubishi Launches Versa Van to Expand Commercial Line-Up in Philippines

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has expanded its commercial vehicle portfolio with the launch of the new Versa Van, a 15-seater people mover aimed at shuttle and transport operators. Sales of the Nissan-sourced commercial van began on 6 February, joining the long-running L300 in Mitsubishi’s Philippine line-up.

Designed for high-capacity passenger duties, the Versa Van features a spacious five-row seating layout that prioritises cabin room and practicality. Power comes from a 2.5-litre inline four-cylinder diesel engine tuned for strong low-end torque, making it well-suited for carrying full loads and tackling steep inclines—key requirements for urban and regional transport services.

The Versa Van also highlights the deepening collaboration between Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan under their global alliance. The partnership has already delivered joint development and OEM supply arrangements across multiple markets, helping both brands optimise manufacturing capacity and broaden their model offerings.

Under the alliance, Mitsubishi currently supplies vehicles to Nissan including the Rogue plug-in hybrid for North America, the Navara pickup for Oceania, and the Livina MPV for the Philippine market. Looking ahead, Mitsubishi is set to receive an all-new electric vehicle based on Nissan’s next-generation LEAF platform, planned for launch in North America in the second half of 2026.

With the Versa Van, Mitsubishi strengthens its foothold in the Philippines’ commercial transport space, offering fleet operators another practical, high-capacity option tailored for everyday people-moving duties.