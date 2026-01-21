Mini Paul Smith Edition Adds British Style to the Cooper Line-Up

Mini has revealed the Paul Smith Edition, a special collaboration with the iconic British fashion designer that blends Mini’s compact charm with distinctive designer flair. The limited-style edition will be offered across the Mini Cooper lineup, starting with the fully electric Mini Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition, while petrol-powered Cooper, Cooper 5-Door and Convertible variants will join the range from Q2 2026.

The electric Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition is powered by a 160kW front-mounted motor producing 218hp. It sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 6.7 seconds, delivering the familiar go-kart feel with zero-emission performance.

Visually, the SE stands out in Midnight Black with a black roof finished in a mix of gloss and matt stripes inspired by Paul Smith’s signature patterns. The Cooper S Paul Smith Edition will introduce a new Inspired White exterior paired with a Nottingham Green roof. Across all variants, Nottingham Green accents appear on the mirror caps, octagonal grille and wheel hub covers—a nod to Smith’s hometown—along with 18-inch Night Flash Spoke Black alloy wheels.

Inside, the theme continues with Nightshade Blue seats featuring subtle striped detailing, while the steering wheel gets a textile band finished in Paul Smith’s trademark stripes. Personal touches include a “Hello” light projection on door opening and the phrase “Every day is a new beginning” on the door sills.

The fully electric Mini Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition is already available in select global markets.