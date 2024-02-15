MINI Cooper E: Perfect Companion in Everyday Life

The fully electric MINI Cooper combines a modern, ecological drive with brand-typical driving pleasure. Like the entire new MINI model family, the MINI Cooper E is also available in four redesigned vehicle trims. The Classic Trim offers expressive body colors and contrasting roof finishes. The puristic design of the iconic MINI three-door model is particularly expressive in Sunny Side Yellow, with a contrasting roof and mirror caps in white.

In this trim level, the surfaces of the cockpit are covered with two-tone black and blue knit material. This creates a stylish contrast to the high-quality synthetic leather seats made of Vescin. They are available in gray or black with a perforated houndstooth pattern.

Emotional driving pleasure and fast charging

The direct handling of the sporty steering wheel brings maximum emotions to the cockpit. An increased track width and a longer wheelbase optimize dynamics in demanding driving situations. The brand-typical go-kart feeling is maximized by the direct power delivery of the electric motor.

With an energy content of 40.7 kWh, the MINI Cooper E battery (combined power consumption: 14.3-13.8 kWh/100 km in accordance with WLTP; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) achieves a range of 305 kilometers in the WLTP test cycle.

On the road, 28 minutes of charging with a DC output of up to 75 kW is enough to charge the MINI Cooper E battery from 10 to 80 percent.

The 135 kW/184 hp electric drive can access the maximum torque of 290 Nm at any time. As a result, the vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Distinctive exterior with an urban orientation

Typical MINI proportions shape the vehicle's silhouette. The compact dimensions make handling easier as well as the search for a parking space.

At the front, the MINI round headlights and the octagonal front grille form the characteristic MINI face. With unique light signatures, the LED headlights accentuate the distinctive appearance of the MINI Cooper E. Various, aerodynamically optimized designs are available for rim sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches.

More comfort and safety in city traffic

Active Cruise Control automatically controls the distance to the vehicle in front and continuously monitors the road. In this way, potentially dangerous situations in heavy traffic can be identified at an early stage. The Parking Assistant automatically recognizes parking spaces and takes over the automatic parking process at the push of a button.