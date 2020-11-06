MINI JCW GP Inspired Edition launched in India, limited to only 15 units

The Mini JCW GP Inspired Edition has been launched in India. The 228 hp car has been brought to our country via the CBU route. It is a limited edition model and only 15 units are available for purchase for the Indian customers. It costs 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can book one via the company’s official website.

Speaking at the launch of the new MINI JCW GP Inspired Edition, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said:

Inspired by MINI's motorsport genes and legendary racing successes, the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is a tribute to MINI John Cooper Works GP. This uncompromisingly dynamic Edition is built to give you guaranteed thrills worthy of the racetrack experience.

The new MINI JCW GP Inspired Edition comes with a bunch of exclusive features such as the Racing Grey Metallic colour with contrasting Melting Silver Metallic roof, mirror caps, and rear spoiler. It also has 18-inch JCW Cup Spoke two-tone alloy wheels.

The exterior surrounds and inner parts of headlights, rear lights, door handles, fuel filler cap, front grille surround and the MINI badging get Piano Black treatment. The JCW side scuttles and air intake trim are finished in carbon-fibre.

The interior of the MINI JCW GP Inspired Edition has Sports Seats in Leather Dinamica finish with GP badging, steering wheel wrapped in ‘Walknappa’ leather with red stitching, 3D-printed paddles and stainless steel pedal caps. There is also a panoramic sunroof.

Some of the other interior features of the MINI JCW GP Inspired Edition include:

6.5-inch circular central instrument panel

Apple CarPlay, MINI Navigation System

Radio MINI Visual Boost with touch functionality

Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Audio System

Under the hood is a 2.0L 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that has been tuned to deliver 228 bhp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The MINI JCW GP Inspired Edition is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 6.1 seconds.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mini updates and other four-wheeler news.