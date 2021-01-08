Mini Cooper Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched In India For INR 41.70 Lakh

If you are a fan of the Mini Cooper, this definitely deserves your attention. Mini India has launched a very special edition of the Cooper 3-door hatch in India. It's called the Mini Cooper Paddy Hopkirk Edition and it has been launched in the country for a price of INR 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition Mini Cooper pays homage to the 1964 Mini Cooper S that took the first of a series of three legendary wins with Patrick ‘Paddy’ Hopkirk behind the wheel.

This special edition Mini 3-door hatch honors the racing legend and out of many special editions of the Cooper S that Mini has introduced over time, we think this is one of the most tasteful special edition Coopers. The Mini Cooper Paddy Hopkirk Edition comes painted in a bespoke shade of Chilli Red with a contrasting Aspen White roof. There are No. 37 stickers on both sides, that being Paddy Hopkirk's car number.

Further, the mirror caps are finished in black and there are piano black accents around the bonnet scoop, door handles, fuel filler cap, front and rear MINI emblem, and kidney grille strut. It also gets very stylish looking 16-inch alloy wheels, all elements reminiscent of the No. 37 Mini Cooper S piloted by Paddy Hopkirk. There are even more No. 37 badging on the side scuttles and the keycap.

To take the exclusivity factor even further, there is Paddy Hopkirk's signature embossed at several places all over the car. That includes places like the illuminated door sills, C-pillars, the cockpit facia, the white bonnet stripe, and the 33EJB badging on the number plate. Notable features on the inside include a panorama glass roof, rear view camera, Comfort Access System, and John Cooper Works Sport leather steering wheel.

Under the hood, the Mini Cooper Paddy Hopkirk Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre TwinPower petrol engine from the standard Cooper S. The engine produces 192hp and 280Nm of torque and comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The hatch goes from 0-100kmph in 6.7 seconds and tops out at an electronically limited 235kmph. We told you this is a very special version of the Cooper S. By that we meant only 15 units of these with come as CBUs to India. You might want to hurry if you want your hands on one of them.

