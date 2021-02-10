MG Hector New Petrol-CVT Automatic Variant Launching Tomorrow

MG Motors recently updated the Hector with a subtle facelift and few new features and now, the carmaker has announced yet another update for the Hector lineup. MG Motor will soon introduce a CVT gearbox on the Hector, price announcement of which will take place on February 11, 2021. With this, the Hector will be the first SUV in its segment to offer two automatic gearboxes in the same market.

The CVT gearbox will be introduced with the 1.5L turbo-petrol engine of the MG Hector. Currently, MG Motor offers the option of either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a DCT automatic gearbox with the 1.5L turbo-petrol engine. The CVT gearbox will likely be offered alongside the DCT variants. As for the 1.5L turbo-petrol engine, it produces 140hp and 250Nm of torque. It can also be had with mild-hybrid tech for start/stop functionality and additional torque boost.

MG Motor will likely offer the CVT gearbox on the top two trims of the Hector - Super and Sharp. The CVT-equipped Hector petrol will likely be marketed as a city-friendly SUV. The DCT-equipped petrol automatic variants of the Hector are known to be jerky at low city speeds. This new CVT gearbox should sort that out and make the Hector a lot more usable in the city. Meanwhile, the DCT variants will be targeted at customers who are looking for more highway driving.

In the recent update that MG Motor rolled out on the Hector, the SUV got a new design for the grille and larger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that fill the wheel arches much better. The previous 17-inch units looked rather tiny given the proportions of the Hector. On the inside, the SUV was updated with a new dual-tone black and beige interior theme along with wireless charging feature and ventilated seats for both driver and front-passenger, the latter of which will be really appreciated in India.

Prices for the MG Hector now range from INR 12.89 lakh, going up to INR 18.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The 5-seater SUV continues its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier. With a new CVT automatic gearbox, the Hector will be a little more versatile and more importantly, buyers will have wider options to choose from.

