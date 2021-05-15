MG Gloster 0-100 kmph Acceleration Test - VIDEO

After making a successful entry in the Indian market with the Hector SUV in 2019, MG Motors launched the Gloster SUV to expand their portfolio. The Gloster is quite a bit bigger compared to the Hector, and it sits one class above, competing against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. MG’s SUV is also the vehicle to be sold in India with level 1 autonomous driving capabilities. The Gloster is a large SUV, coming with enough space to seat 7 in comfort, has a feature-loaded interior, and gets powerful engines. Today we have this 0-100 kmph acceleration test of the Gloster for you.

As you can see in the video, we have got the MG Gloster twin-turbo variant for a 0-100 kmph acceleration test. To get the best possible numbers, the SUV will have three runs. First time out, the Gloster reaches 100 kmph in 13 seconds flat. The SUV goes a bit quicker in the second run, registering a 12.67 second 0-100 kmph time. The MG posts its quickest time in the third and final round, reaching 100 kmph in just 12.43 seconds.

The MG Gloster comes loaded with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with MG’s iSmart suite of connected-car tech, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat with memory function, and three-zone climate control. The SUV also gets wireless charging, a 12-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, a tyre pressure monitoring system, auto LED headlights, and an electric tailgate.

Prices for the MG Gloster range between Rs 29.98 lakh – Rs 36.08 lakh, ex-showroom. It comes with a single 2-litre diesel unit but in two states of tune. In single-turbo form, it makes 163 PS/375 Nm of max power and torque. In the more expensive variants, the oil-burner comes with twin-turbos, helping it churn out max power and torque figures of 218 PS/480 Nm respectively. All variants come with 8-speed automatic transmission.