MG Astor (MG ZS Petrol) - All The Available Details

MG Motor India has officially announced that they are planning to launch an all-new SUV by the end of 2021. Right now, the automaker is testing the petrol version of the ZS, which is likely to be launched in Q3 of this year. The new model is expected to be called MG Astor as has been revealed by a trademark filing by the company. The new model will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq.

Also Read : Longer Range MG ZS EV With 500 KM Range Coming in 2022

Basically, the new model will be nothing but the ICE-powered version of the MG ZS EV that has been on sale in the country. Moreover, MG Astor would be the first car in its segment to get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). The carmaker has already been seen testing the emergency brakes with the Astor SUV in India.

Other than this, the new model is also expected to get several drive assistance features like an autonomous emergency braking system, hands-free auto park, blind spot detection, front collision warning and adaptive cruise control. The MG Astor will be based on the updated ZS petrol retailed in the international markets. It will feature the reworked grille, two-tone rims, aggressive-looking LED headlamps with LED DRLs, new LED taillight and revised bumpers on both ends. The MG ZS petrol is 4,314mm long, 1,809mm wide, 1,644mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,585mm. It has a ground clearance of 205mm. The SUV will be available with two engine options - a 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit.

Inside, the MG Astor will be loaded will many bells and whistles like MG iSmart connected car tech, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, automatic AC, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and cruise control. In India, it is only expected to offer in petrol version. The new model will employ a touchscreen infotainment unit, which is also offered in the international-spec ZS SUV. It will feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and the display will also be used for the 360-degree camera. It will get a fully digital instrument console. One can expect the carmaker to offer a coloured MID with several vehicle settings. It will also display all the relevant information regarding the vehicle, like the tyre pressure.