MG E-Motion electric sports car leaked, could debut this year

The production MG E-Motion has leaked via patent images. It’s an electric sports car that will likely arrive as the flagship MG model.

The MG E-Motion debuted in concept form in April 2017. In production form, the "slender sportsback-style design” has remained, hence the familiar silhouette. The concept version’s front-end was highly reminiscent of Mazda cars. That’s not the case with the production version, though. However, the curvy new headlamps are reminiscent of the Alpine A110 and, to an extent, even some Aston Martin cars.

The entire front end of the production MG E-Motion is new. In addition to the aforementioned curvy headlamps, it has a completely different nose. There's no starlight matrix grille. Instead of on the top, the faux grille is on the bottom now, and it's a much simpler, smaller unit. The side air intakes, also closed-off pieces, are much smaller and tilted for a sportier appearance.

On the sides, the adoption of conventional mirrors and smaller wheels are obvious changes. The roofline and greenhouse look very similar to those of the concept version. At the rear, the design of the vertical tail lamps may remind you of the Jaguar XJ and even the Peugeot RCZ to some extent.

The specifications of the production MG E-Motion aren’t known yet. The concept version, which was based on an EV-specific platform developed in-house, was capable of going from 0-100 km/h in less than four seconds and had a range of more than 500 km. These numbers were according to MG, obviously.

The production MG E-Motion could debut later this year and go on sale in China by early 2021. Its launch in other markets should take place in the following months. Don’t expect to see it India, though.

Also Read: India-bound 2021 MG G10 MPV launched in China

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler news.