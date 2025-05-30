Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets Dolby Atmos for Next-Level Audio Experience

Mahindra has introduced a game-changing audio upgrade in the Thar Roxx AX7L variant with the integration of Dolby Atmos – a global first for SUVs. This 4-channel immersive audio system promises an elevated in-cabin experience, redefining how music and sound are enjoyed on the road.

Whether you're navigating city traffic or off-roading through rugged trails, Dolby Atmos delivers a surround sound experience with stunning clarity and depth. Adding to the experience is built-in Gaana streaming, allowing Thar Roxx owners to enjoy Dolby Atmos music seamlessly on the go.

This collaboration between Mahindra and Dolby caters to tech-savvy, lifestyle-driven SUV buyers who expect cutting-edge entertainment alongside performance and design. With demand surging, Mahindra has also ramped up production to reduce waiting times for the feature-packed Thar Roxx.