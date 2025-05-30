Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger Shines at Villa d’Este for 100-Year Milestone

Rolls-Royce marked the 100th anniversary of its legendary Phantom nameplate with the public debut of the one-off Phantom Goldfinger at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy on May 24, 2025.

Unveiled on the iconic Mosaic Lawn beside Lake Como, the bespoke Phantom Extended draws inspiration from the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger—specifically the villain Auric Goldfinger’s 1937 Phantom III. With exquisite 18- and 24-carat gold detailing and cinematic storytelling woven into the design, the car pays tribute to Rolls-Royce’s enduring connection with the 007 franchise.

The celebration also featured eight original artworks by Rolls-Royce designers, each reflecting a generation of Phantom through the lens of its era’s art style, underscoring the model’s cultural and design influence over the last century.

Adding to the spectacle was a parade that included a pristine Phantom V—once favored by global leaders and icons—reminding audiences of Phantom’s long-standing association with power and prestige.

Phantom Goldfinger’s debut was a highlight in Italy’s cultural calendar, showcasing the height of Rolls-Royce Bespoke craftsmanship and the Phantom’s legacy as a true symbol of timeless luxury.