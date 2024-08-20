Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series: Redefining Open-Air Luxury

The new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series represents the pinnacle of luxury and performance, marking the sportiest offering in the Maybach lineup. This exclusive roadster introduces a harmonious blend of colors and materials, with the iconic Maybach pattern elegantly woven throughout its design, both inside and out.

At launch, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series will be available in two curated design concepts. The Red Ambience model features a stunning two-tone paint finish, combining obsidian black metallic with MANUFAKTUR garnet red metallic. Meanwhile, the White Ambience model contrasts obsidian black metallic with the exquisite MANUFAKTUR opalite white magno. Both color schemes exude sensuality and sophistication, perfectly embodying the essence of this luxurious open-top two-seater. For those with specific tastes, additional exterior colors can be customized upon request.

The interior is equally breathtaking, adorned with sustainably tanned, crystal white MANUFAKTUR Exclusive nappa leather and gleaming silver chrome accents. Every detail, from the illuminated chrome-finished radiator grille to the distinctive bonnet bearing the upright Mercedes star, is meticulously crafted to offer a holistic sensory experience. For added exclusivity, the obsidian black bonnet can be customized with the Maybach pattern in graphite grey, a process that requires intricate hand-finishing to achieve perfection.

The luxurious touches continue with the rose gold accents inside the headlights, a dedicated front skirt with horizontal air intakes, and a chrome-finished windscreen frame. The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 rides on 21-inch forged wheels, available in both 5-hole and multi-spoke designs, further enhancing its commanding presence.

When it comes to performance, the SL 680 does not disappoint. A 4.0-litre biturbo engine delivering 585 horsepower, paired with a smooth-shifting 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, ensures dynamic driving pleasure. The fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive enhances traction and stability, even on slippery roads, while the standard rear-axle steering adds agility and precision to the driving experience.

Set to begin its market rollout in Europe in spring 2025, with other regions to follow, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series is poised to redefine what it means to enjoy the ultimate open-air luxury.