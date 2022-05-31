Mercedes India Appoints Vyankatesh Kulkarni as Executive Director & Head of Operations

Mercedes-Benz has announced the appointment of Vyankatesh Kulkarni as the Executive Director and Head of Operations, India, effective June 1, 2022.

Vyankatesh will be responsible for the production and procurement-related functions of Mercedes-Benz India, including the company’s transformation journey into electrification, digitization and technology-driven smart manufacturing prowess of the future.

Vyankatesh joined Mercedes Benz Research and Development India Pvt. Ltd. (MBRDI) in 2008 and was instrumental in strategizing and setting up the ‘International tech-hub’ for Manufacturing and Supply Chain. With his professional insights and strategic direction, Vyankatesh played a leading role in many critical projects globally.

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and pursued Data Science from IIM, Lucknow. Prior to Mercedes Benz Research & Development India, Vyankatesh worked with leading automotive companies such as TATA Motors-Technologies and Maruti Suzuki India.