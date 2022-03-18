Mercedes Cars to Become Costlier from 1 April 2022

Mercedes cars in India are set to become costlier from the next month. The company has announced an upward revision in the price of its entire model range effective 1st April 2022.

The imminent price correction would be in the range of 3% across the entire range of Mercedes cars. The constant increase in input costs in addition to an increase in logistics costs have been exerting significant pressure on the overall costs of the company.

The rising input costs also led to a significant increase in the company’s operational costs, prompting Mercedes-Benz to revise the ex-showroom price of the entire model range in its endeavour to operate a sustainable and fundamentally strong business.

Following is the new price list of Mercedes cars that will come into effect from 1 April 2022.