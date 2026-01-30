Mercedes-Benz S-Class Updated with New Tech, Powertrains

30/01/2026

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a heavily updated S-Class, calling it the most extensive update within a single generation of the luxury sedan. More than half of the car—around 2,700 components—has been newly developed or re-engineered. Production will continue at Mercedes-Benz’s Factory 56 in Sindelfingen.

At the heart of the update is the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), a next-generation electrical and electronic architecture that links all vehicle systems and enables comprehensive over-the-air updates. The latest MB.Drive driver assistance suite is also introduced, including MB.Drive Assist Pro, which allows point-to-point assisted driving in dense urban traffic. The feature will debut in China, followed by the US and other markets as regulations allow.

Powertrain updates span the range. The revised V8 now delivers 395 kW and 750 Nm, while six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines gain a 17 kW integrated starter-generator for improved efficiency. A plug-in hybrid variant offers around 100 km of electric range and up to 430 kW of combined system output.

Lighting and cabin technology also see major upgrades. New Digital Light headlamps with micro-LED technology provide roughly 40 percent more illumination, while an illuminated Mercedes star on the bonnet debuts on the S-Class. Inside, the standard MBUX Superscreen integrates the central and passenger displays under a single glass panel, running fourth-generation MBUX with AI support from ChatGPT-4o and Google Gemini.

